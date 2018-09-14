10 traits of highly effective teams

If science fiction is to be believed, humans in the future have learned to build highly effective teams. You can’t go into outer space – and survive – if your team is dysfunctional. The crews of the Enterprise(every iteration) on Star Trek, the Rocinante in the The Expanse, and the Serenity in Firefly have one thing in common: Their crews work together so well, they can accomplish anything.

It’s why we love them. It’s why they survive. It’s how they accomplish the impossible. Even when terrible things happen, when individuals make egregious mistakes, these teams rally, repair, and persist.

Teams matter just as much in the now. The research team at Slack recently asked over 4,000 knowledge workers worldwide what they most value in the workplace. Their top three: Efficiency, autonomy and being a part of the team. “The organizations that best promote these traits will and enable high performers to thrive,” says Christina Janzer at Slack.

What do the Sci-Fi team leaders know about team building that we don’t? We couldn’t call Captains Kirk, Picard, Reynolds, or Drummer because they are fictional characters. So we called some present-day real-life humans who have made a study of team building.

These are their top ten traits of high-performing teams.