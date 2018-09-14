Apple will release macOS 10.14, aka Mojave, on Monday, Sept. 24, the company announced earlier this week.

Leaving the news until the last minutes of this year's nearly two-hour presentation on Wednesday, CEO Tim Cook revealed the launch date with little fanfare, mentioning it with about as much drama as he had the update to tvOS, the operating system that powers Apple TV.

"And then the following week, we've got a great new update for the Mac, macOS Mojave," Cook said before ticking off improvements like dark mode and a redesigned Mac App Store.

Two weeks ago, Computerworld forecast a Sept. 25 release for Mojave based on past years' patterns. The prediction was a day off.

At the same time, Computerworld tapped Sept. 18 for iOS 12's debut. Apple will instead release the new iPhone and iPad operating system on Monday, Sept. 17.

macOS Mojave will be supported by a smaller number of Mac models than last year's High Sierra, but iOS 12 will run on the same devices that supported 2017's iOS 11, according to Apple.

Both iOS 12 and macOS Mojave will be free upgrades to all eligible devices. The upgrades will be available from the App Store and Mac App Store, respectively.

This story, "Here are Apple's macOS Mojave and iOS 12 release dates" was originally published by Computerworld .