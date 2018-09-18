8 CIO archetypes: What kind of IT leader are you?

Global business disruption is quickening the evolutionary timeline of the CIO role. Market dynamics are forcing IT leaders to extend beyond taking orders and delivering sustainable IT systems to massaging digital strategies and driving business outcomes.

At least, that's the level many CIOs are aspiring to reach. The reality is that 44 percent of CIOs are neither actively involved in developing nor executing their organization’s digital strategy, according to Deloitte’s 2018 Global CIO Survey, which polled 1,116 CIOs and 321 CXOs.

Each enterprise has its own vision for the responsibilities of its IT leadership. Some companies value a CIO who can maintain stable IT; others expect IT leaders to do that plus deliver a digital transformation.

But with technology touching all facets of the business, some CIOs wear multiple hats along the continuum. Leaning on research culled from Deloitte, KPMG, Gartner and others, CIO.com takes a look at the most common CIO archetypes.

What kind CIO are you and to what role do you aspire to help your enterprise achieve the business outcomes it desires? In the digital era, you'd better figure that out or another CIO (or CDO) will figure it out for you.