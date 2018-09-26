The best open source software for data storage and analytics

Developed by Yahoo and now an incubating Apache project, Apache Pulsar is going for the crown of messaging that Apache Kafka has worn for many years. Apache Pulsar offers the potential of faster throughput and lower latency than Apache Kafka in many situations, along with a compatible API that allows developers to switch from Kafka to Pulsar with relative ease.

But perhaps the biggest advantage of Apache Pulsar is that it offers a much more streamlined and robust set of operational features than Apache Kafka, especially in terms of addressing observability, geo-replication, and multi-tenancy concerns. Enterprises that have felt the pains of operating large Apache Kafka clusters may find Apache Pulsar a breath of fresh air.

— Ian Pointer