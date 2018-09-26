The best open source software for cloud computing

Jaeger is a distributed tracing system for Kubernetes. Uber readily embraced microservices some time ago. However, there is something to be said for a monolith. You can keep a log somewhere and know exactly what your monolith was doing and when. When you break the application into pieces and distribute it all over the network, you get a lot of benefits in terms of scalability and adaptability, but you also have no idea what is doing what, when, and where. If part of the network goes wonky, how do you know where the errors began? For Uber the answer was to develop a tool that lets you write, collect, and analyze “traces”—metadata used to track requests across processes and services—which hopefully tell you what did what where and when so that you can find the root cause of your latency.

— Andrew C. Oliver