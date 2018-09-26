The best open source software for machine learning

PyTorch is a high-level deep neural network that uses Python as its scripting language, and uses an evolved Torch C/CUDA back end. The production features of Caffe2 are also being incorporated into the PyTorch project. PyTorch features dynamic neural networks, meaning that the network topology itself can change from iteration to iteration during training.

To allow for dynamic networks, which are both easier to debug and faster to iterate than static networks, PyTorch programs create a graph on the fly. Then backpropagation uses the dynamically created graph, automatically calculating the gradients from the saved tensor states. Given that PyTorch builds on the mature Torch framework, it already has a strong collection of neural network layers, optimization algorithms, and loss functions.

— Martin Heller