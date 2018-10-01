In past Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Awards competitions, we had named themes to align entries and winners to the current needs of modern enterprise architecture (EA) programs.

This year, we went themeless to simply find the most dramatic stories of EA’s strategic leadership. But the winners of the 2018 Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Award show that there is indeed a theme to where the action is in today’s EA programs: digital transformation with a strong dose of agile software development.

How do we pick the winners? Forrester’s EA analysts performed the first round of vetting, then the 2017 Enterprise Architecture Award winners acted as final judges and voted for the teams they believed had the most impactful EA story.

In alphabetical order, the 2018 Enterprise Architecture Awards winners are the EA teams of:

Congrats to all the winners—each has a compelling story of EA best practices. You can read their stories on the following pages.