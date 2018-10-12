Tech event calendar 2018-19: Upcoming shows, conferences and IT expos

Twilio Signal See how builders are reimagining software applications that power customer engagement experiences and transform every day human interaction. 2018-10-17 2018-10-18 San Francisco, CA

Splash 2018 ACM SIGPLAN conference on Systems, Programming, Languages and Applications: Software for Humanity embraces all aspects of software construction and delivery. At the intersection of programming, languages, and software engineering. 2018-11-04 2018-11-09 Boston, MA

EARL Seattle Enterprise Applications of the R Language conference focuses on real-world commercial uses of R. 2018-11-07 2018-11-07 Seattle, WA

EARL Houston Enterprise Applications of the R Language conference 2018-11-09 2018-11-09 Houston, TX

EARL Boston Enterprise Applications of the R Language conference 2018-11-13 2018-11-13 Cambridge, MA

Blockchain Expo The "World’s largest Blockchain Conference and Exhibition" focuses on the future of enterprise IT, with two days of information and insights about embracing and developing cutting-edge blockchain technologies. 2018-11-28 2018-11-29 Santa Clara, Cal.

RStudio Conference 2019 Hadley Wickham hosts this conference on all things R and RStudio aimed at helping attendees become better at data science with R. 2019-01-15 2019-01-18 Austin, TX

Enterprise Connect Aimed at companies looking to upgrade or replace legacy systems or deploy and integrate next-gen communications and collaboration systems, services, apps and networks. 2019-03-18 2019-03-21 Orlando, Fla.

Atlassian Summit Atlassian's annual user conference and biggest global event of the year. Aimed at helping companies transform how their teams work, and tout the company's latest innovations. 2019-04-09 2019-04-11 Las Vegas, NV

Slack Frontiers 2019 (SF) At Frontiers, Slack shares best practices to help leaders and their teams create the right conditions for collaboration. You’ll explore how new ways of working through Slack can accelerate performance, bring bigger gains, and keep your organization competitive as you boldly chart the new frontiers of work. 2019-04-23 2019-04-25 San Francisco, Cal.

Microsoft Inspire Microsoft's partner-centric tech conference. 2019-07-14 2019-07-18 Las Vegas, NV