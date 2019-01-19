Tech event calendar 2019: Upcoming shows, conferences and IT expos

RStudio Conference 2019 Hadley Wickham hosts this conference on all things R and RStudio aimed at helping attendees become better at data science with R. 2019-01-15 2019-01-18 Austin, TX

MWC Barcelona The original Mobile World Congress, now renamed MWC Barcelona, addresses a wide range of mobile topics, from AI to Digital Wellness, Digital Trust and connectivity in general. 2019-02-25 2019-02-28 Barcelona, Spain

RSA Conference USA Expert-led sessions, keynotes and seminars covering the latest cybersecurity developments. 2019-03-04 2019-03-08 San Francisco, CA

SXSW Covering everything from entertainment to entrepreneurship, this sprawling conference has tracks dedicated to Tech Industry & Enterprise, Coding & Development, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency, Health & Medtech, and VR/AR/MR. 2019-03-08 2019-03-17 Austin, TX

Enterprise Connect Aimed at companies looking to upgrade or replace legacy systems or deploy and integrate next-gen communications and collaboration systems, services, apps and networks. 2019-03-18 2019-03-21 Orlando, FL

AGENDA19 Each year the focus of IDG's business leadership conference aligns with the most pressing business and technology issues of the day. 2019-03-18 2019-03-20 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Atlassian Summit Atlassian's annual user conference and biggest global event of the year. Aimed at helping companies transform how their teams work, and tout the company's latest innovations. 2019-04-09 2019-04-11 Las Vegas, NV

Google Cloud Next Google Cloud Next is where the company announces all the latest updates to the Google Cloud Platform. The conference also offers educational, networking and hands-on opportunities for its more than 10,000 attendees. 2019-04-09 2019-04-11 San Francisco, CA

Mendix World 2019 This event is aimed at business and IT leaders interested in low-code application development. 2019-04-16 2019-04-17 Rotterdam, Netherlands

Slack Frontiers 2019 (SF) At Frontiers, Slack shares best practices to help leaders and their teams create the right conditions for collaboration. You'll explore how new ways of working through Slack can accelerate performance, bring bigger gains, and keep your organization competitive as you boldly chart the new frontiers of work. 2019-04-23 2019-04-25 San Francisco, CA

Facebook F8 Facebook's F8 event is where the company touts the most innovative product developments in the works, with a focus on what developers need to know. 2019-04-30 2019-05-01 San Jose, CA

VRX Immersive Enterprise 2019 The VRX event offers insights on how companies can navigate the IT and cultural challenges of adding mixed reality to enterprise workflows and processes. 2019-05-21 2019-05-22 Boston, MA

Computex Taipei Based in Asia, this massive technology trade show and expo focuses on information and communications technology, supply chain and IoT ecosystems. 2019-05-28 2019-06-01 Taipei, Taiwan

Microsoft Inspire Microsoft's partner-centric tech conference. 2019-07-14 2019-07-18 Las Vegas, NV

Black Hat USA Four days of hands-on security training followed by the two-day main conference covering the information security research, development and trends. 2019-08-03 2019-08-08 Las Vegas, NV

MWC Americas MWC Americas focuses on how mobile is changing the world, with a look at areas such as innovation, policy, networks, media and entertainment and the coming "Fourth Industrial Revolution." 2019-10-22 2019-10-24 Los Angeles, CA

Dreamforce Annual conference for Salesforce customers, featuring keynotes, training, certification opportunities, hands-on demos, and more. 2019-11-19 2019-11-22 San Francisco, CA

WWDC Apple's Worldwide Developers conference, where the company usually showcases updates to iOS and macOS. NA NA San Jose, CA

Google I/O Google's annual developer conference offers in-depth sessions on the company's latest developer tools and provides a sneak peek at upcoming products. NA NA Mountain View, CA