Tech event calendar 2020: Upcoming shows, conferences and IT expos

Project Voice At Project Voice, tech execs, developers, designers, strategists/consultants, media, VCs, and analysts involved in conversational AI and interfaces gather to learn how to best execute with this emerging technology. 2020-01-13 2020-01-17 Chattanooga, TN

CPX 360 2020 (Asia) Check Points CPX 360 conference provides insights and information about how to prevent the latest cyber threats and offers a variety of keynotes, conference sessions, and hands-on labs. 2020-01-14 2020-01-16 Bangkok, Thailand

European Blockchain Convention European Blockchain Convention Barcelona brings together 600+ tech leaders, regulators, investors, corporations, developers and entrepreneurs from the industry with a focus on real-world use of blockchain and DLT in industries such as energy, finance, supply chain, government, insurance, healthcare, retail and mobility. 2020-01-20 2020-01-21 Barcelona, Spain

CPX 360 2020 (Americas) Check Points CPX 360 conference provides insights and information about how to prevent the latest cyber threats and offers a variety of keynotes, conference sessions, and hands-on labs. 2020-01-27 2020-01-29 New Orleans, LA

Deep Learning Summit This event looks to "bridge the gap" between the latest tech advances in machine learning and AI and real world apps. 2020-01-30 2020-01-31 San Francisco, CA

CPX 360 2020 (Europe) Check Points CPX 360 conference provides insights and information about how to prevent the latest cyber threats and offers a variety of keynotes, conference sessions, and hands-on labs. 2020-02-04 2020-02-06 Vienna, Austria

MSPWorld 2020 MSPWorld offers a vendor-agnostic focus on Managed Service providers and their respective ecosystems, based on real-world experiences and successes in the managed services industry. 2020-03-15 2020-03-17 New Orleans, LA

Agenda 20 This leadership conference for business and IT leaders focuses on the ever-changing tech landscape with a eye on innovation that delivers results. 2020-03-23 2020-03-25 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

CSO 50 This event and awards ceremony is designed to showcase innovative IT security solutions and projects across a wide range of industries and companies. 2020-04-27 2020-04-29 Scottsdale, AZ

Microsoft Build Microsoft typically uses its annual developers' conference as a showcase for new products and technologies related to Windows and Azure. The event offers attendees hands-on workshops, demos, an expo hall, networking opportunities and more. 2020-05-19 2020-05-21 Seattle, WA

Microsoft Inspire Microsoft's partner-centric tech conference. 2020-07-19 2020-07-23 Las Vegas, NV