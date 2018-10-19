Tech calendar 2018-19: Upcoming events of interest to IT pros

IT Roadmap This one-day event focused on powering the agile enterprise looks at the latest approaches to make IT more responsive, nimble, and robust. 2018-11-15 2018-11-15 Fort Worth, TX

AWS re:Invent AWS Re:invent is Amazon's opportunity to update IT and business leaders on the latest features of its cloud service.The event features keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities, access to more than 2,000 technical sessions, a partner expo, and more. 2018-11-26 2018-11-30 Las Vegas, NV

IT Roadmap This one-day event focused on powering the agile enterprise looks at the latest approaches to make IT more responsive, nimble, and robust. 2018-12-06 2018-12-06 Washington, D.C.

SXSW Covering everything from entertainment to entrepreneurship, this sprawling conference has tracks dedicated to Tech Industry & Enterprise, Coding & Development, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency, Health & Medtech, and VR/AR/MR. 2019-03-08 2019-03-17 Austin, TX

Enterprise Connect Aimed at companies looking to upgrade or replace legacy systems or deploy and integrate next-gen communications and collaboration systems, services, apps and networks. 2019-03-18 2019-03-21 Orlando, FL

Google Cloud Next Google Cloud Next is where the company announces all the latest updates to the Google Cloud Platform. The conference also offers educational, networking and hands-on opportunities for its more than 10,000 attendees. 2019-04-09 2019-04-11 San Francisco, CA