Tech calendar 2018-19: Upcoming events of interest to IT pros

This technology-events calendar is sortable and updated weekly to provide details for IT pros interested in learning more about technology and networking with their peers.

Network World |

More good reads

Tech Events

This story, "Tech calendar 2018-19: Upcoming events of interest to IT pros" was originally published by Network World.

Related:
ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon