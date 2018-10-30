Biggest data breach penalties for 2018

2018 has already seen companies hit with sizable fines and settlements due to data breaches. Uber’s poor handling of its 2016 breach has cost it close to $150 million. Weakly protected and heavy-regulated health data has cost medical facilities big, resulting in the US Department of Health and Human Services to collect increasingly large fines.

There could be even bigger fines in the horizon now that the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has come into force. Data regulators in the EU are able to fine upwards of €20 million. A number of high profile companies have already suffered large-scale breaches since the new regulations came into force, meaning 2019 could well see the cost of failure skyrocket.