Mingis on Tech: It's Apple week – the iPhone XR, new iPad Pros and more

For Apple users, it's been quite a few days.

The new iPhone XR is finally in customer hands – and winning rave reviews for its speed, design and overall polish. (Not to mention, it's hundreds of dollars cheaper than the iPhone XS and XS Max.)

Then on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y., the company unveiled new iPad Pro tablets with Face ID and a revamped design; whole new MacBook Air laptops that now eclipse the MacBook; and a new Mac mini (finally) that can be optioned up to cost $4,200.

With all that hardware, though, comes higher price tags, says Macworld's Michael Simon. Much higher, in some cases.

That's one reason, Simon told Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis, that he's been so impressed with the iPhone XR. Aside from the LCD screen and a different camera, it's just as powerful and versatile as the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max.

Simon also had praise for the new MacBook Air, which should be at the top of the list for anyone who was considering a MacBook. In fact, he said, practically no one should be considering a MacBook now. The Air is just that much better.

As for the iPad Pro, the addition of USB-C (which replaced the old Lightning port) seems to telegraph that Apple wants to move the popular tablet away from its iPhone/iOS roots. But that doesn't necessarily mean it'll evolve into a hybrid to take on the like of the Microsoft Surface.

And no, he told Mingis, it's not really a laptop replacement – even with the new Apple keyboard – at least not yet.

