Groovy, a programming language on the JVM, has found its way back into the Top 20 in this month’s Tiobe Index of language popularity after a two-year absence, coming in at No. 19. Groovy had been at No. 49 a year ago.

Because of its use in writing scripts for the popular Jenkins CI/CD system, Groovy is expected to stay in the Top 20, says Tiobe, which provides software quality services. Tiobe’s rankings are based on a formula that assesses searches on languages in popular search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Wikipedia.

Elsewhere in this month’s index, TypeScript, which had been in 49th place last month, slipped to 57th place. But Tiobe sees this slip as temporary for Microsoft's typed superset of JavaScript.

Tiobe Top 10 for February 2019

The Top 10 in the February 2019 index were:

Java, with a rating of 15.876 percent C, at 12.424 percent Python, at 7.574 percent C++, at 7.444 percent Visual Basic .Net, at 7.095 percent JavaScript, at 2.848 percent C#, at 2.846 percent PHP, at 2.271 percent SQL, at 1.9 percent Objective-C, at 1.447 percent

PyPL Top 10 for February 2019

The alternative PyPL Popularity of Programming index, which assesses searches on language tutorials in Google, had this Top 10 in February 2019:

Python, with a share of 26.42 percent Java, at 21.2 percent JavaScript, at 8.21 percent C#, at 7.57 percent PHP, at 7.34 percent C/C++, at 6.23 percent R, at 4.13 percent Objective-C, at 3.04 percent Swift, at 2.56 percent Matlab, at 1.98 percent

This story, "Groovy gets a comeback in popularity" was originally published by InfoWorld .