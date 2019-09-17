JDK 13: The new features in Java 13

Java Development Kit (JDK) 13, the latest version of standard Java, is now available as a production release. Highlights include Z Garbage Collector enhancements, application class-data sharing, and previews of switch expressions and text blocks.
One capability proposed for JDK 13 but never added to the official list, the
jpackage tool for packaging self-contained Java applications, has missed the cut. It is no longer under consideration for JDK 13.
Where to download JDK 13 builds
You can download the JDK 13 builds from the jdk.java.net website. JDK 13 builds are available for Linux, MacOS, and Windows.
