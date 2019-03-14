[ Register to view the CIO Spring 2019 digital magazine ]

Welcome to the Spring 2019 digital issue of CIO featuring winners of our annual Digital Edge 50 awards. In these pages, you'll learn how organizations are improving the digital experience for their customers, what sets transformational leaders apart, and how leading CIOs are finding success with in-house innovation hubs and analytics centers of excellence.

Contents

GROW

How to establish a thriving IT innovation hub

These days, innovation is crucial for business success. Learn how to build an in-house tech hub that will help move your enterprise forward.

LEAD

How to be a true transformational CIO

The CIO role has undergone significant change as organizations transition into digital enterprises. Here’s how to move beyond being an operational leader.

COVER STORY

Humanizing the digital experience

As part of their digital transformation, Digital Edge 50 award-winning organizations find unique ways to make customer interactions more meaningful, seamless, and faster.

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Kristie Grinnell, CIO & VP Information Technology & Supply Chain at General Dynamics Information Technology joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss the importance of IT governance for partnering with the business, the benefits of cloud computing, and much more.

RUN

Analytics success starts with a center of excellence

Data-driven organizations accelerate data transformation with an analytics COE.

Are you ready to be a disruptor

Technology leaders have an opportunity to be more influential and demonstrate the value and capabilities of their existing organizations. To do this, they’ll need to get disruptive.

[ Register to view the CIO Spring 2019 digital magazine ]

This story, "Spring 2019: Humanizing the digital experience" was originally published by CIO .