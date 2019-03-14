CIDLib, a general-purpose C++ development environment, is now open source. Note that it does use some third-party code, including a version of the Scintilla engine as the CML language source editor and parts of the standard JPEG libraries to provide JPEG file format support.
CDLib is not based on standard C++/STL libraries but has a far lighter use of templates than what has been commonplace, making it more debuggable, developer Dean Roddey said.
The environment, which Roddey compares to the Qt environment, has a mature code base and has been around for years. CDLIb has served as a foundation for the Charmed Quark Controller (CQC), a proprietary home automation platform.
CDLib contains about 1,100 classes and has the following functionality:
- Build tools, a project definition system, a resource compiler, and a loadable text system.
- A virtual kernel platform portability layer.
- Standard libraries including streams, memory buffers, strings, threads, and serial ports.
- Implementations of standards such as WebSockets, HTTP, XML, and JSON.
- An object request broker.
- An embeddable, virtual machine-based language called CML and an IDE for CML editing and debugging.
- A file packaging system.
- A test framework.
Currently, CDLib is available only for Windows. The tool is based on a virtual kernel that abstracts from the OS, and a goal is to make it portable for other plaforms in the future. A Linux implementation was developed years ago but would need to be updated to be used today.
Other plans under consideration include 3D graphics support, more internet telephony, and a custom public cryptography system.
Where to download load CIDLib
You can download CDLib from GitHub.
This story, "CIDLib C++ dev tool goes open source" was originally published by InfoWorld.