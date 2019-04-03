Welcome to this special digital edition of CSO, featuring winners of our annual CSO50 awards. In these pages, you'll learn how award-winning organizations are rising to the cloud security challenge and finding new ways to protect data and assets, the value of digital trust and how to earn it, the most pressing mobile security threats, and 6 key elements of any good disaster recovery plan.

Contents

LEAD

How (and why) to build digital trust

Earning customers' trust translates to better customer acquisition, greater customer loyalty and more revenue. Here's how to do it.

KNOW

Mobile security threats you should take seriously in 2019

Mobile malware may grab the headlines, but every enterprise should have its eye on these more pressing mobile security threats.

COVER STORY

Seeding security in the cloud

For many businesses, the fresh security risks posed by the rapid adoption of cloud technologies are driving deep security changes. For others, the cloud isn't the reason for the security overhaul but the fundamental enabler of it. Three CSO50 award winners share their cloud success stories.

RUN

6 things your disaster recovery plan should include

Natural and man-made disasters can knock out enterprise networks and data access without warning. With a good disaster recovery plan, you'll be better prepared for the unexpected.

This story, "CSO50 2019: Seeding security in the cloud" was originally published by CSO .