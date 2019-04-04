Security technologies that provide the most savings

IDC estimates that worldwide Spending on Security Solutions will reach $103.1 Billion in 2019. Security budgets average around $9 million per year per enterprise, according to Kaspersky. While the average cost of a data breach according to IBM and Ponemon is $3.86 million.

While the numbers are getting bigger, security incidents are becoming more visible and cybersecurity is becoming more of a board-level issue, which means CSOs need to be able to justify their budgets and investments more closely than ever before.

“Security professionals are in an impossible situation. They're either the prophets of doom or they're the scapegoat,” says Nick Taylor, managing director, strategy, Accenture UKI. “And you can run out money quite quickly investing in new technologies.”

Which technologies provide the best value and can help drive costs down? The Cost of Cybercrime Study from Accenture and Ponemon quantifies which technologies provide the most savings. Based on interviews with over 2,600 senior leaders from 355 companies, it highlights security technologies that can reduce costs after deducting the amount of money invested in the technology.