Top 10 global cybersecurity hubs for 2019

New York is a financial and entertainment hub. San Diego is famous for its strong military presence, and Washington, D.C. is best known as the United States capital.

Each of these metro areas also hope to become synonymous with cybersecurity — and for good reason. Global spending on cybersecurity will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively from 2017 to 2021, according to Cybersecurity Ventures research, which also predicts cybercrime damages will cost $6 trillion annually by 2021 — double the cost in 2015.

With so much to gain, and so much at stake, here are 10 cities, countries and regions, in no particular order, that have established themselves as cybersecurity leaders — or are well on their way there. Some you’d expected to see on this list, such as San Francisco and Silicon Valley, while others may surprise you.