2019 CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership

The CIO 100, now in its 32nd year, recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation. Winners' IT and business initiatives are evaluated by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.

In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2018 digital magazine. You'll read about them in case studies and feature articles and will be able to find profiles of all the winning projects in our searchable database.

The innovation conversation

Winning organizations will be celebrated at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held August 19-21, 2019, at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs. The CIO 100 Symposium is the most powerful gathering of CIOs and senior IT and business executives, with an agenda built around three key pillars: IT innovation, C-suite collaboration and business impact. Conversations are focused on the most important technology trends and strategies, including expert insights from some of the top CIOs in the U.S and worldwide.

“The CIO 100 Symposium concentrates on the most vital business and technology topics shaping today’s digital business ecosystem,” said Maryfran Johnson, IDG’s Executive Director of CIO Programs. “Our 2019 honorees have successfully experimented with cutting-edge ideas and emerging technologies to push boundaries and ultimately, deliver great business value.”

Expert Insights & Collaboration

CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, and social events. This year’s agenda will be anchored by two outstanding keynote sessions:

August 20 th : “The Big Nine: How the Tech Titans and their Thinking Machines Will Change Humanity,” by Amy Webb, Author, Founder of the Future Today Institute and Professor, NYU Stern School of Business

: “The Big Nine: How the Tech Titans and their Thinking Machines Will Change Humanity,” by Amy Webb, Author, Founder of the Future Today Institute and Professor, NYU Stern School of Business August 21st: “Interactive Workshop: Turning Your IT Staff into Articulate Ambassadors of the Company’s Brand,” by Kare Anderson, Author and Communications Coach

“The symposium allows attendees to forge new business partnerships, and leave energized with unique perspectives and important skills,” remarked Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and Publisher, CIO. “The conversations that take place each year around IT innovation are truly inspiring. You’ll quickly find you’re not alone in the challenges you face or triumphs you celebrate.”

The 2019 winners

Please join me in congratulating the 2019 CIO 100 award winners!

AdaptHealth

Adobe, Inc.

AdventHealth

Aetna, a CVS Health Company

Air Black Box

Align Technology

Arrow Electronics

Ascensus

Asian Development Bank

Bank of America

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Centura Health

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Choice Hotels International

City of Oakland

City of Virginia Beach Information Technology Department

Comcast Cable Corporation

Cornell University

Cox Communications

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

DBS Bank

Department of Technology (City and County of San Francisco)

Eaton

Emerus

Enel

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Estée Lauder

EURPAC Strategic Partners

Everest Reinsurance Company

Exelon Corporation

FedEx

Fleet Advantage

GE

General Motors

Ginnie Mae

Great Wolf Resorts

HSBC

HuaZhu Group

Humana Inc.

IAA

IBM

ICMA-RC

Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology

Intel Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group

Internal Revenue Service

J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management

Jackson Health System

Janus Henderson Investors

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Kaiser Permanente

KEPCO, Korea Electric Power Corporation

Khaadi

King County, WA

Land O'Lakes

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

McDermott International Inc.

Medical City Healthcare

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Merck & Co.

Mercury Insurance Group

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc.

Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Nobel Pharmaceuticals

NorthShore University HealthSystem

Northwestern Mutual

Nuveen, A TIAA Company

NXP Semiconductor NV

Oshkosh Corporation

Owens Corning

Parkview Medical Center

Power Design

PSAV

PSEG

PVH

Railinc

Raytheon

Red Hat, Inc.

Reed Smith

Rice University

Ricoh USA, Inc.

Rollins, Inc.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Siemens Mobility GmbH

SimpleTire

State Auto Insurance Companies

SUEZ North America

Synchrony Financial

Tallahassee- Leon County GIS

TGI Fridays

The LiRo Group

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

TIAA

Unisys Corporation

United Airlines

University of North Texas System, IT Shared Services

Whirlpool Corporation

Workday, Inc.

