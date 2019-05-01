2019 CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership

The CIO 100, now in its 32nd year, recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation. Winners' IT and business initiatives are evaluated by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.
This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.
In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2018 digital magazine. You'll read about them in case studies and feature articles and will be able to find profiles of all the winning projects in our searchable database.
The innovation conversation
Winning organizations will be celebrated at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held August 19-21, 2019, at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs. The CIO 100 Symposium is the most powerful gathering of CIOs and senior IT and business executives, with an agenda built around three key pillars: IT innovation, C-suite collaboration and business impact. Conversations are focused on the most important technology trends and strategies, including expert insights from some of the top CIOs in the U.S and worldwide.
“The CIO 100 Symposium concentrates on the most vital business and technology topics shaping today’s digital business ecosystem,” said Maryfran Johnson, IDG’s Executive Director of CIO Programs. “Our 2019 honorees have successfully experimented with cutting-edge ideas and emerging technologies to push boundaries and ultimately, deliver great business value.”
Expert Insights & Collaboration
CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, and social events. This year’s agenda will be anchored by two outstanding keynote sessions:
- August 20th: “The Big Nine: How the Tech Titans and their Thinking Machines Will Change Humanity,” by Amy Webb, Author, Founder of the Future Today Institute and Professor, NYU Stern School of Business
- August 21st: “Interactive Workshop: Turning Your IT Staff into Articulate Ambassadors of the Company’s Brand,” by Kare Anderson, Author and Communications Coach
“The symposium allows attendees to forge new business partnerships, and leave energized with unique perspectives and important skills,” remarked Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and Publisher, CIO. “The conversations that take place each year around IT innovation are truly inspiring. You’ll quickly find you’re not alone in the challenges you face or triumphs you celebrate.”
The 2019 winners
Please join me in congratulating the 2019 CIO 100 award winners!
- AdaptHealth
- Adobe, Inc.
- AdventHealth
- Aetna, a CVS Health Company
- Air Black Box
- Align Technology
- Arrow Electronics
- Ascensus
- Asian Development Bank
- Bank of America
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Centura Health
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Choice Hotels International
- City of Oakland
- City of Virginia Beach Information Technology Department
- Comcast Cable Corporation
- Cornell University
- Cox Communications
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- DBS Bank
- Department of Technology (City and County of San Francisco)
- Eaton
- Emerus
- Enel
- Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.
- Estée Lauder
- EURPAC Strategic Partners
- Everest Reinsurance Company
- Exelon Corporation
- FedEx
- Fleet Advantage
- GE
- General Motors
- Ginnie Mae
- Great Wolf Resorts
- HSBC
- HuaZhu Group
- Humana Inc.
- IAA
- IBM
- ICMA-RC
- Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology
- Intel Corporation
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Internal Revenue Service
- J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management
- Jackson Health System
- Janus Henderson Investors
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Kaiser Permanente
- KEPCO, Korea Electric Power Corporation
- Khaadi
- King County, WA
- Land O'Lakes
- Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
- McDermott International Inc.
- Medical City Healthcare
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
- Merck & Co.
- Mercury Insurance Group
- Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc.
- Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Nobel Pharmaceuticals
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- Northwestern Mutual
- Nuveen, A TIAA Company
- NXP Semiconductor NV
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Owens Corning
- Parkview Medical Center
- Power Design
- PSAV
- PSEG
- PVH
- Railinc
- Raytheon
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Reed Smith
- Rice University
- Ricoh USA, Inc.
- Rollins, Inc.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Siemens Mobility GmbH
- SimpleTire
- State Auto Insurance Companies
- SUEZ North America
- Synchrony Financial
- Tallahassee- Leon County GIS
- TGI Fridays
- The LiRo Group
- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
- TIAA
- Unisys Corporation
- United Airlines
- University of North Texas System, IT Shared Services
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Workday, Inc.
