2020 CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership

The CIO 100, now in its 33rd year, recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation.

Winners are chosen by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.

In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2020 digital magazine. You'll read about them in case studies and feature articles and will be able to find profiles of all the winning projects in our award database and directory.

And, of course, we'll be celebrating them at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held August 17-19, 2020 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The agenda is focused on the most pressing technology topics impacting business leaders, and features executive speakers from across all industries. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, leadership and business growth.

The 2020 winners

Please join me in congratulating the 2020 CIO 100 award winners!

1-800 Contacts

Accenture

AEG Vision

Akron Childrens Hospital

Align Technology

Allstate Insurance Company

Alphamega Hypermarkets

ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Altimetrik

American Academy of Family Physicians

Amgen

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Avnet Inc

BAL

Banco do Brasil

Bank of America Corporation

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Central Minnesota Credit Union (CMCU)

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

City of Oakland

Coachella Valley Water District

County of San Mateo

Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Deloitte

DISH Network

Eaton

Eli Lilly and Company

Ellie Mae

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Exelon Corporation

Fulton County Schools

GE

GSK

Hennepin County

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Humana Inc.

ING Bank

J.Crew

Jabil

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Permanente

KEPCO, Korea Electric Power Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

King County, WA

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Laurel Road

Lenovo

Lexmark International

LOLC Holdings, PLC

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Mastercard

McDonald’s Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Miami-Dade County Information Technology Department (ITD)

Miratech

Morgan Stanley

Nationwide

Nestlé

Northern Kentucky University

Nuveen (A TIAA Company)

Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Labor

OneMagnify

Oshkosh Corporation

Owens Corning

Pacific Gas & Electric

Parsons Corporation

Penn Medicine

PPD

PPG

PVH Corp.

Raytheon Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Samsung C&T Corporation

San Jose State University

Schneider

Sedgwick

Sentara Healthcare

Share Our Strength

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Stanford Health Care

SUEZ North America

Tata Consultancy Services

TD Ameritrade

TGI FRIDAYS

The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Travelers

University of California, San Diego

University of Miami

Verizon

WABCO

Western Digital

Wheels Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Wipro Limited

This story, "2020 CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership " was originally published by CIO .