Chip maker Qualcomm has lost a round in federal court over how much it charges makers of wireless devices for its mobile chips.

The company must lower its fees and submit to seven years of monitoring by the Federal Trade Commission, which brought the suit. Qualcomm says it will appeal.

This story, "Qualcomm loses case about its mobile-chip licensing fees" was originally published by Network World .