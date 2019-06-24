July 4th is next week, and you know what that means: It’s grilling season. Whether you’re doing a cookout while camping or throwing a party at home, there’s no better way to cook up your meat than with an old-school charcoal grill—that’s right, some of the best tech is low tech. And today you can grab a Lodge Hibachi-style Cast Iron Sportsman’s GrillRemove non-product link for $84.95 on Amazon. That’s down a whopping 41 percent from a list price of $145, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen since 2017.

Lodge makes world-famous cast-iron skillets, and now you can get that same natural non-stick coating and even heat transfer on a grilling surface. The Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman’s Grill features seasoned cast iron to help get the best flavor possible, especially as you continue to use the grill over time. Meanwhile, its built-in handle and adjustable height make it easy to transport. In addition, its large 8x19-inch cooktop is perfect for feeding your whole party.

We haven’t tried this grill ourselves, but it’s a hit with Amazon’s grilling community, garnering 4.6 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,400 reviews. Note that this deal doesn’t include Lodge’s grill cover.

Finally, if you want to make sure you’re getting your meat’s all-important internal temperature right, check out today’s deal on the NutriChef smart Bluetooth grill thermometerRemove non-product link.

This story, "This Lodge cast iron charcoal grill costs just $85 on Amazon (41% off)" was originally published by TechConnect .