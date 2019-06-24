Grilling season is finally here, and while preparations for Independence Day cookouts are in full swing, now's the perfect time to make sure you’ve got all the grilling gear you need. Bluetooth meat thermometers can really boost your grilling game, and today you can grab a NutriChef smart Bluetooth BBQ grill thermometerRemove non-product link for $41 with Amazon's on-page coupon, bringing it down 8 percent from a list price of $48.

This Bluetooth thermometer will make your job as grillmaster a whole lot easier, sending notifications to your phone when your meat has hit its ideal temperature (you simply program temperatures into NutriChef's app). You can also check out the timeline of your temperature history and check the current temperature of your meat. This thermometer comes with two probes to take temperature readings, though you can connect up to six probes at once.

We haven’t tried this digital thermometer ourselves, but it’s a hit on Amazon, with 4.7 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,500 user reviews. And if you want to pair your thermometer with a little bit of heat, check out today’s deal on a Lodge cast iron grill.

[ Today's deal: NutriChef smart Bluetooth BBQ grill thermometerRemove non-product link. ]

This story, "NutriChef's Bluetooth BBQ grill thermometer costs just $44 now" was originally published by TechConnect .