Grab Capresso's Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for $71, a 43% Amazon discount

Even, consistently sized grounds. This is what you want if you're trying to brew the perfect cup of coffee, and to reach that consistency, you'll want a burr grinder—a cheaper blade grinder just won't cut it, pun intended. Now on Amazon, the highly rated Capresso 560.01 Infinity Conical Burr GrinderRemove non-product link has dropped to $70.92. That's $49 less than MSRP, and about $2 shy of the lowest price we've seen.

Capresso calls this model "commercial grade," and it can grind from an ultrafine Turkish grind to particles much more coarse. So, if you're a true coffee enthusiast, you can experiment with the settings to your heart's content. Across more than 5,150 Amazon user reviews, the Infinity Conical Burr Grinder garners 4 out of 5 stars. Seattle Coffee Gear, a well-respected enthusiast blog, also gives this grinder 4 stars, but cautions it's better for coffee than espresso.

Today's deal: Capresso 560.01 Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for $70.92.

