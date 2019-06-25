Half toy, half transport—but so much cooler than a Segway. If you've been itching to get into the hoverboard game, this Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Smart ScooterRemove non-product link is calling your name. It's now just $148, a 50 percent discount from its MSRP and its lowest price ever on Amazon.

We don't test hoverboards, but across 350 Amazon reviews, this model scores 4 out of 5 stars. It's made by Razor (probably the biggest name in traditional scooters) and can zip along at 8 mph on its rated 60 minutes of battery charge. It supports riders up to 220 lbs, and features fender bumpers, LED light bars (you know, for flair), and an LED battery-life indicator.

Oh, and Razor is quick to point out that this hoverboard is safe—because once upon a time, battery integrity was a concern for the general hoverboard category. Says Razor: "Razor was the first U.S. brand to receive the UL 2272 listing for safety, ensuring that the Hovertrax 2.0 meets or exceeds the highest fire and electrical safety standards. Hovertrax 2.0 also includes two new riding modes for training and normal use, so you can get up to speed safely and get going."

Granted, you still have hover safely, and that's on you. Wear a helmet, kids.

