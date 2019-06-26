We’re well into the swing of summer vacation, which means kids are running out of things to do. If your kid is tech-minded—or if you want to start getting them excited about tech—now’s a good time to introduce them to new gadgets. And today the DROCON Mini RC Drone for KidsRemove non-product link is on sale for $29 from a list price of $60, and an on-page Amazon coupon brings it down another 5 percent.

Now a true drone would be capable of autonomous flight according to a pre-set, GPS-coordinated program. But this remote-controlled quadricopter could be a great stepping stone to that enthusiast-caliber flying machine.

This DROCON model has three different speeds, including a high-speed setting and a beginner’s mode. You can also use it for tricks like spinning or flipping, or put it in “altitude mode,” which allows it to hover in place without any controller input. “Headless mode” will keep your copter headed in the right direction according to how your controller is pointed, and you can return your copter to your location with just one key. This copter also folds up, so it’s easy to take on the go.

The Mini RC Drone for Kids seems to be well-liked on Amazon, with 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 450 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: DROCON Mini RC Drone for Kids for $29.Remove non-product link ]

This story, "The DROCON Mini RC Drone is perfect for kids and now just $29" was originally published by TechConnect .