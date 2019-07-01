Whether you’re new to grilling or a long-time grill aficionado, the right set of tools can boost your outdoor cooking game. Today, Cuisinart’s CGS-134 grilling tool set is $13.64 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $25 and just pennies away from its all-time low.

This set comes with three handy tools and a grill glove to cover all the basics in grilling accessories. A wide grill spatula, big enough to flip any meat you’re cooking up, features a serrated edge for cutting and even a bottle opener. The curved tongs have toothed ends for grabbing and moving food easier—and if you want to really jab at something, you can also use the grilling fork. These tools are made of stainless steel, with rubberized plastic grips and elongated handles to keep your hands comfortable and far from your hot cooking surface. Built-in loops allow you to easily hang up your tools.

Grillmasters seem to love this set, giving it 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 550 user reviews.

