This Instant Pot rival from Mueller is an amazing multi-cooker deal at $60

Multi-cookers make cooking food like stews, soups, rice and yogurt fast and easy—the perfect appliance for the lazy cook, or at least a cook in a rush. Most people are familiar with Instant Pot, but it’s not the only pressure cooker/multi-cooker on the market. Today, one of its competitors, the Mueller UltraPot 6Q 10-in 1 pressure cookerRemove non-product link, is $60 with the on-page coupon—a huge discount from its $130 list price and its lowest price ever. Just make sure to click the coupon box!

This pressure cooker seals in steam to cook food more quickly, and prevent nutrient loss during the cooking process. An included stainless steel rack and basket let you make two different dishes at the same time. The cooker’s controls are rife with menu choices that let you specify what type of food you’ll be making, but manual settings are available if you want to fine-tune cook times. In addition, you can program the cooker to keep food warm or delay start times if you’re going to be eating later.

The Instant Pot started the whole multi-cooker craze, and to be honest, we haven’t even heard of Mueller. Is it the BMW of countertop appliances? We don’t know! But the UltraPot 6Q is well-liked in its Amazon reviews, with 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 150 user reviews.

