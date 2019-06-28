Summer's here—are you melting much? A portable air conditioner can cool down whatever room you're in, but they can get a little pricey. Today, though, you can get the Honeywell 10,000 BTU portable air conditionerRemove non-product link for $400 with an on-page coupon. That's a steep drop from a list price of $500.

This air conditioner is rated to cool down areas between 350 and 450 square feet. Dehumidification and a three-speed fan help control temperature conditions, while a remote allows you to adjust your settings from anywhere in the room. Sleep Mode can help save energy by adjusting how much the AC runs while you're asleep, and a Dual Filtration system helps keep the conditioner's compressor and motor safe. In addition, built-in wheels make it easy to move the unit around from room to room.

Before you buy any portable AC, you should research whether you need a single-hose model like this one, or dual-hose (most people will probably want single-hose). Also make sure you have the right kind of window design to properly vent the hose. This Honeywell model is well-liked on Amazon, with 4 stars out of 5 across more than 250 reviews.

