Snag the PlayStation Classic, preloaded with 20 games, for $30

Summertime is the time for nostalgia as we remember lemonade stands, pool parties, and long hours spent in front of our beloved PlayStations. As adults, we can’t enjoy the long freedom of summer vacation, but we can recapture a little of that old-school magic with PlayStation Classic, a re-release of that well-loved console. And today, you can grab a PlayStation Classic for $30 on NeweggRemove non-product link. That’s a pretty solid deal: The console’s price varies widely across retailers, but $30 is a sharp savings from current listings at other major retailers like Gamestop and Walmart, where you can find the PlayStation Classic for anywhere from $40 to $70.

This updated console version is quite compact—45 percent smaller than the original 1994 release. It comes with two wired old-style controllers, as well as an HDMI cable and a digital memory card for saving your gameplay progress. It also comes preloaded with 20 classic games, from Final Fantasy VII to Wild Arms to Tekken 3—and many more.

There are a couple things to note before ordering this piece of your childhood. First, because of its smaller size, there's no CD drive, so this PlayStation Classic won’t be able to play any original games you’ve held on to (though the included games should give you plenty to work with for a while). Also, this deal doesn’t allow for refunds or returns. Regardless, this is a great deal on the PlayStation Classic and the child version of you is probably cheering right now.

