Grab this 1080p mini projector plus 100-inch screen for $66

Summer is the perfect time for movie nights, and this summer you can up your game with a portable projector that’s suitable for outdoor or indoor viewing. The DR. J Professional HI-04 4-inch mini projector Remove non-product link can be had for an all-time low price of $66 by using a $20 on-page coupon on Amazon today. And that price includes a 100-inch screen to boot.

At just three pounds, this mini projector is small enough to move wherever you’re hosting movie night, whether that means creating a cozy indoor home theater or taking the action outside. The included screen saves you the trouble of finding an appropriate wall to project on.

In addition, you can connect a wide variety of devices to the HI-04, from smartphones to gaming consoles to flash drives, and project in up to 1080p with 1800 lumens of brightness.

The HI-04 is a hit with Amazon customers, receiving an average of 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 2,700 user reviews.

