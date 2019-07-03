KitchenAid’s appliances have long been a staple of the well-appointed kitchen, and today, you can grab the popular KitchenAid KFC3516BM 3.5-cup food chopperRemove non-product link for just $35 on Amazon, down from a list price of $50 and pennies from its lowest price ever.

This handy food chopper has a 3.5-cup bowl for chopping up your favorite fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other foods. A pulse action and two speeds lets you control the results. It’s also perfect for making sauces, with the chopper’s bowl featuring a handle and pour spout. Because the KFC3516BM is dishwasher safe, cleanup is easy. The compact device tucks away nicely too with a simple cord-wrap design.

It’s no wonder this chopper is popular among Amazon customers, who have awarded it 4.1 stars out of 5 across more than 1,000 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: KitchenAid KFC3516BM 3.5-cup food chopper]

This story, "Score a KitchenAid 3.5-cup food chopper for 30% off!" was originally published by TechConnect .