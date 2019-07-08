Instant Pot is a favorite kitchen tool for many, from professional chefs to kitchen novices. But even as the king of pressure cookers, getting one of your own doesn’t mean you have to clean out your wallet. Today, the six-quart Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is $50 from Macy’s with the code DEAL, a huge savings from a list price of $125.

This pressure cooker combines the utilities of seven kitchen appliances (“pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer”) into one, which is especially great if you’re tight on cabinet space. Fourteen built-in smart programs allow you to prepare anything from soup to yogurt easily, while a microprocessor keeps on top of temperatures, cook times, pressure, and more. In addition, included accessories like a measuring cup, soup spoon, stainless steel rack, and rice paddle keep you from having to pick up a bunch of new accessories for your cooking experiments.

We haven’t tried this Instant Pot ourselves, but Macy’s customers seem to like it, giving it an average of 4.8 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 user reviews. And today, the price is certainly right.

[Today’s deal: six-quart Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker for $50 at Macy’s with the code DEAL.]

This story, "Cook all the things with this $125 Instant Pot on sale for just $50" was originally published by TechConnect .