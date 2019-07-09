Spending long hours sitting at a desk isn’t just boring—it’s also unhealthy. But if you’re stuck working inside, you can still stay active with the help of a desk exerciser. And today, you can get the Aduro Sport foldable pedal exerciser for a low of $33Remove non-product link with an on-page Amazon coupon, dropping it 23 percent from a list price of $43.

This compact pedal exercise machine fits under your desk for convenient access during the work day. Its foldable design makes it easy to stash away and transport, while a weight of just 4.2 pounds means it won’t be hard to haul around. An adjustable resistance knob allows you to pick the intensity of your workout, and you can keep track of stats like RPM, workout duration, and calories burned with the built-in digital display.

This exerciser seems well-received so far, with 4.1 stars out of 5 across nearly 50 Amazon user reviews.

This story, "This under-desk pedal exerciser has dropped to $33 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .