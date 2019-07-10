Humble Bundle’s Books Bundles are a great way to pick up some new skills via bundled reading materials. Today, the Programmable Boards by Make CommunityRemove non-product link bundle is on a pay-what-you-want model, making a bunch of resources available on the cheap.

The pay-as-you-want model is pretty simple. There are several groupings of ebooks available at different price tiers, and you can pay whatever amount you want to get the books you’re looking for. The lowest tier is available for $1 or more, while the most expensive has a base price of $18. You can also choose where your money goes, and divvy it between the publisher and the Maker Ed educational initiative as you please.

This bundle includes guides on all kinds of programmable boards, from Arduino to Raspberry Pi. The guides themselves are ebook-style, and are available across a whole bunch of devices with PDF, MOBI, and ePub formats available.

This story, "Pay what you want for a Humble Book Bundle on programmable boards!" was originally published by TechConnect.