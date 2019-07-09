Whether you’re planning to spend some time in the great outdoors or just want to be prepared in case of an emergency, LuminAID, the collapsible phone charging lantern, can help. And today you can grab the LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 phone charger lanternRemove non-product link for $29.95, down 40 percent from a list price of $50.

This collapsible lantern packs flat for easy transport, but when you want to light it up, it expands to its its full size. The 2000mAh phone charger can boost up using either sun light, via a built-in solar panel, or regular USB charging. This combo lantern/charger is waterproof and can float in water, which is great whether you’re at a beach or in flood conditions.

Amazon users seem to like it, giving it 4.3 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 phone charger lanternRemove non-product link for $29.95. ]

This story, "The LuminAID collapsible phone-charging lantern is 40% off on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .