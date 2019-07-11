Get this NOAA emergency weather radio with smartphone charger for just $37

Even if you were never an Eagle Scout, “be prepared” is a pretty good rule to live by. And getting some gear to aid in an emergency is a good place to start. Today, Eton’s American Red Cross Emergency FRX3+ weather radio is $37.63Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $50.

This handy device serves multiple purposes in one package. A functional AM/FM radio, the FRX3+ can receive all seven NOAA/Environment Canada Weather bands and emergency broadcasts. It can also charge via solar power or by hand with a built-in turbine. It contains a 2600mAh battery to charge your mobile device, as well as a built-in LED flashlight and an LED flashing beacon.

Customers on Amazon give it a favorable 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 400 user reviews.

