The complete guide to quantum computing

Despite the title of this report, producing a “complete guide" to quantum computing is an impossible task considering that the technology is notoriously hard to comprehend, even for top academics in the field.

That being said there have been some major breakthroughs in the past couple of years regarding the development of a computer that can start to harness the power of quantum technology, promising vastly superior processing power and potential step changes in the fields of advanced cryptography, complex modelling to running advanced artificial intelligence algorithms.

Here we will provide a rundown of the basics of quantum computing – from qubits to Fredkin gates –before diving into how enterprise vendors like IBM are leading the charge to make quantum computing a reality, and some examples of companies looking to get in early regarding uses of the technology. Scott Carey

Making the quantum leap

Contents

What is Quantum tech and could it take off in the UK?

Which firms are working with quantum computers?

Inside IBM Q System One

Experts from IBM, Oxford and MIT make quantum breakthrough

Inside the quantum challenge at Airbus