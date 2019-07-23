Tech resume templates

A well-written resume is the foundation of your job hunt; however, resume writing is overwhelming. There’s so much pressure to make your resume stand out, so many formats and styles to choose from. Figuring out how to focus on the most important parts of your career and experiences based on your current job seeking goals is challenging.

Getting your resume just right in order to attract the attention of recruiters, HR pros and hiring managers is in a word, daunting. To reduce the stress that comes with this task, Insider Pro – in collaboration with CIO.com, has assembled this collection of real resumes revamped by professional resume writers.

Each resume available to our subscribers in the Insider Pro Tech Resume Template Library has been designed for a specific sought-after position. These templates will guide you through the process so you can create a resume that will help you land the tech job of your dreams.

Position Desired: IT Executive

The key to this resume revamp: Write your resume for the job you want, not the job you have. When seeking an IT leadership role, your resume needs to tell a different story now, one that is geared towards the position you now seek. J.M. Auron, owner of Quantum Tech Resumes, helped this candidate (whose name you has been changed to protect his identity) with his previous resume, which was how he landed his most recent IT leadership role.

Now he had to create a new focus in order to climb the ranks, which meant he needed to update his resume to better align with the IT executive career path. Auron told CIO.com (an IDG publication and a sister site to Insider Pro) you start by looking back and identifying what makes you unique or valuable in your field. Once you pinpoint these skills and traits, you can organize your resume to highlight these strengths.

For this candidate, what made him stand out was his success implementing change, so his new resume focused on establishing his executive identity as a transformative leader, a valuable skill in the fast-paced tech industry, and highlight this skill to help recruiters understand the candidate’s capabilities and worth.

panom73 / Getty Images

Download this sample resume.