There are countless hackers and threats looming on the internet, so IT departments are in high demand for cybersecurity professionals to pinpoint threats before they strike. Luckily, there’s no better way to fight fire than with fire; ethical hackers study hacking techniques so that IT infrastructures will be better prepared for attacks. If you’re interested in becoming a hacker (legally, of course), then this $39 bundle is right for you.

The 2019 Ethical Hacker Master Class features 10 courses on how to employ secure, impenetrable networks. If you have no prior IT experience, Ethical Hacker Training is the best course to start with because it will teach you concepts like intrusion detection, policy creation, and DDoS attacks to prevent future intrusions. Ethical Hacker Bootcamp delves deeper into topics like incident management processes and penetration testing, which are methods of pinpointing weaknesses in your company’s infrastructure.

If you’ve decided that ethical hacking is right for you, you may as well earn your IT certifications. This bundle also includes courses on CompTIA A+, Security +, and Network +, which are vendor-neutral certifications that will help you launch your career in IT.

It seems like there’s a new major data leak every day, all of which could’ve been avoided if IT departments took cybersecurity seriously. There’s better opportunity to pursue a career in cybersecurity, and the 2019 Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle will teach you how for just $39, or 99% off.

The 2019 Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle - $39



See Deal

This story, "Train to become an ethical hacker for only $39" was originally published by Computerworld .