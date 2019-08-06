Get your hands on a refurbished 21.5-inch iMac for just $379

The Apple iMac is one of the most iconic computers on the market. Aside from its impressive performance and intuitive operating system, the iMac also features a stylish design and one of the most vibrant displays you can find in an all-in-one computer. The caveat, however, is its high price; a brand new iMac will set you back at least $1,000. Luckily, this deal lets you get your hands on an iMac for just $379.

This deal is for a refurbished 21.5-inch Apple iMac, which comes equipped with an Intel Core i3-2100 and 4GB of memory, which is perfect for multimedia, light workloads, and day-to-day use. It also contains an ATI Radeon HD 6750M, allowing you to do graphical work and play high-end games. Finally, it contains a 250GB SATA hard drive, which is more than enough storage for your movies, pictures, music, and favorite apps.

It’s no secret that Apple’s products can be quite pricey, but you don’t need to shell out a fortune to own an iMac. You can buy this refurbished Apple iMac 21.5” here for $379, or 68% off.

