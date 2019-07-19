The 5 best smartphones for business in 2019

We have this discussion all the time at Computerworld: what makes a smartphone “enterprise-worthy”? Is it raw power? Security features? Manageability? Price? As with any long-running discussion, there’s no single right answer. (That’s why it’s long-running.)

But lately, there’s been a split in the smartphone market, with flagship phones crashing through the $1,000 barrier while midrange phones offer nearly as much while being far kinder to a business’s bottom line. And with the market on the cusp of 5G, it makes less sense than ever to be paying top dollar for flagship phones that can’t run it.

So we set ourselves a project: could we find five up-to-date smartphones that cost more or less half what a flagship phone would run, but still have enterprise-class performance and features? Turns out, it wasn’t all that hard. This is what we found.