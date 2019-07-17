Grab Breville's Barista Express espresso machine for its all-time low price

Espresso machines this fancy would seem out of reach for most people, but today you can get the highly rated Breville Barista Express espesso machine for just $450Remove non-product link on Amazon. That’s an all-time low, and down from a list price of $600.

This full-featured espresso machine includes options for automatic or manual operation, so you can be as involved in the barista process as you want to be. This model includes an integrated burr grinder that lets you control coffee dosage, along with digital temperature control to keep temperatures in the ideal range throughout the process. There’s also a low-pressure infuser for perfect extraction, and a manual steam wand to create “micro-foam milk texturing.” Basically, you’ll never have to pay cafe prices ever again.

This espresso machine has 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across over 2,100 user reviews, and is very highly rated on coffee and espresso enthusiast sites.

