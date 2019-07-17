The Bose Soundwear Companion 'wearable speaker' has plummeted to just $150 on Amazon

Headphones are something most of us use every single day, but they’re not perfect. In-ear buds can get uncomfortable after a while, and over-ear headphones can seriously block out noise from your surroundings, lowering your environmental awareness. But now, there’s a hands-free personal audio solution that should eliminate those problems: wearable speakers. And today you can get the Bose Soundwear Companion wireless wearable speakerRemove non-product link for an all-time low (by far) of $150 on Amazon. That’s down from a list price of $299 and a significant price drop from even its next-lowest price.

This flexible wireless speaker can bend to fit your shoulders perfectly, so you don’t have to worry about it being uncomfortable or falling off. It’s sweat- and weather-resistant, with an IPX4 rating, so you can use it in any condition. A battery life up to 12 hours can keep your music going all day, while you can get up to three hours of playtime on a 15-minute quick charge. In addition, a built-in microphone allows you to take calls and use your phone’s voice control, while the speakers are tilted to direct the sound at your ears, minimizing how much others can hear while giving you a full audio experience.

This wearable speaker has 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 400 user reviews.

