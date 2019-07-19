The key to perfectly cooked meat is hitting the right temperature, and a digital thermometer can help you monitor those BBQ and grilling temperatures easily. Today, the highly rated ThermoPro TP-07 wireless remote digital thermometerRemove non-product link is an all-time low of $25.19, down from a list price of $36.

This thermometer can help even the most novice backyard cooks keep on top of food temps. An easy-to-read LCD display has three different backlight colors that indicate doneness levels. To help determine the correct temperature, you can choose from eight meat options and five doneness options, or set a temperature yourself, and the thermometer will alert you when your meat’s temperature has been reached. In addition, a wireless range of up to 300 feet means you’ll be able to move around the kitchen or yard while your meat is cooking, so you won’t have to keep going back to it to check in.

This thermometer is a popular pick on Amazon, with 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 4,000 customer reviews.

This story, "This ThermoPro wireless remote grill thermometer now costs only $25.19" was originally published by TechConnect .