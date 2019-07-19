Beard trimmers aren’t exactly “buy it for life” items. They tend to break easily, and having to frequently buy new ones can get expensive. Today, though, you can get the highly rated Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer Series 5100 on Amazon for an all-time low of $30Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $50.

This beard trimmer can help you maintain a wide range of beard styles, whether you want stubble or something a little longer. Included clipping combs designed for multiple beard lengths and 17 built-in length settings allow you to personalize how you want your beard to look. A battery life of up to 70 minutes on a one-hour charge means you won’t have to worry about your trimmer flaking out half way through a trim, while a fully washable design means you can clean the trimmer easily.

This beard trimmer has 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,000 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer Series 5100 on Amazon for an all-time low of $30. ]Remove non-product link

This story, "This Philips Norelco beard trimmer is just $30, an all-time low price" was originally published by TechConnect .