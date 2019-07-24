This Monoprice 5.1 channel home theater speaker system now costs just $68.82

This system includes a center channel, four satellites, and an 8-inch subwoofer, and has dropped to its all-time low price on Amazon.

That big-screen TV you purchased sure could benefit from improved audio, couldn’t it? Soundbars are a convenient approach, but if you want a theater-like experience, consider a multiple speaker surround-sound system. Today you can get the Monoprice 5.1 channel home theater satellite speakers and subwoofer for $68.82 on Amazon with an on-page coupon, saving $29 on a list price of $97.82.

This speaker system comes with a center channel speaker, four satellite speakers, and an 8-inch subwoofer. The satellite speakers are rated to handle 150 Hz to 20 kHz, while the subwoofer can handle 50 Hz to 250 Hz. You can also customize the volume balance controls and crossover frequency. This speaker system has 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 350 user reviews.

