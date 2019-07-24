Grab this GermGuardian air purifier for $64 (a whopping 57% discount)

Even indoors, the air around us is full of pollutants that can spark allergies and cause discomfort. But an air purifier can help clean that up and provide relief, and today you can get the well-reviewed GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 full room air purifier on Amazon for a low of $64Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $150. That’s a savings of a crazy 57 percent.

Armed with a HEPA compliant charcoal filter, this 22-inch air purifier can clean dust, smoke, pollen, and more out of the air in your home. Best suited for rooms up to 167 square feet, this purifier can also eliminate odors from pets and cooking. This GermGuardian purifier is Energy Star certified, and can run at three different speeds. It boasts 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 9,400 user reviews.

